Drexel hosts Parker and Delaware State

Delaware State Hornets (1-9) at Drexel Dragons (5-6)
The Hornets have gone 0-7 away from home. Delaware State ranks fourth in the MEAC shooting 34.3% from downtown. Kyle Johnson paces the Hornets shooting 100% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is scoring 15.2 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Drexel.
Khyrie Staten is averaging 11.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Brandon Stone is averaging 11.1 points for Delaware State.
