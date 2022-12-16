Drexel hosts Parker and Delaware State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Delaware State Hornets (1-9) at Drexel Dragons (5-6) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State faces the Drexel Dragons after O’Koye Parker scored 24 points in Delaware State’s 75-69 loss to the Georgian Court Lions. The Dragons are 3-2 on their home court. Drexel scores 65.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 0-7 away from home. Delaware State ranks fourth in the MEAC shooting 34.3% from downtown. Kyle Johnson paces the Hornets shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is scoring 15.2 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Drexel.

Khyrie Staten is averaging 11.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Brandon Stone is averaging 11.1 points for Delaware State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

