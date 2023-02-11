Drexel hosts Towson after Timberlake's 31-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Towson Tigers (17-8, 9-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (14-11, 8-5 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel -2.5; over/under is 128.5 BOTTOM LINE: Towson faces the Drexel Dragons after Nicolas Timberlake scored 31 points in Towson’s 86-72 victory over the Hampton Pirates. The Dragons are 10-2 in home games. Drexel has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 9-3 against conference opponents. Towson averages 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is averaging nine points for the Dragons. Amari Williams is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Cameron Holden is averaging 14.2 points, seven rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Timberlake is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

