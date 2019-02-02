ELON, N.C. — Trevor John hit two free throws with 10 seconds left in the game and Drexel held off a late rally by Elon to post a 67-63 victory on Saturday night.

The Dragons led wire-to-wire and now have swept the season series with the Phoenix.

Troy Harper hit a jumper with 8:22 to go put Drexel up by 11, 58-47, but Andy Pack sparked an Elon comeback with a layup and a 3-pointer. Chuck Hannah hit two layups and Pack knocked down another 3 to get the Phoenix within four, 63-59 with just under three minutes to play. Pack hit a third 3 in the final minute to make it 65-63, but he missed from distance with a second left.

John finished with 14 points to lead Drexel (11-13, 5-6 Colonial). Camren Wynter added 13 and Alihan Demir contributed 12.

Sheldon Eberhardt had 13 points off the bench to lead Elon (8-16, 4-7).

