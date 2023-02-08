Drexel plays Delaware on 3-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Drexel Dragons (13-11, 7-5 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-13, 4-8 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -3; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Drexel will attempt to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Dragons visit Delaware. The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 8-4 in home games. Delaware has a 7-9 record against teams over .500.

The Dragons are 7-5 in conference play. Drexel averages 66.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 19.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.5 steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Coletrane Washington is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 9.9 points. Amari Williams is averaging 14.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

