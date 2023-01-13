Drexel plays Northeastern on 3-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Drexel Dragons (9-8, 3-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-9, 2-2 CAA) Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hits the road against Northeastern looking to end its three-game road slide. The Huskies are 3-2 in home games. Northeastern averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 2- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Dragons are 3-2 in CAA play. Drexel ranks eighth in the CAA with 11.9 assists per game led by Justin Moore averaging 2.4.

The Huskies and Dragons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Coleman Stucke is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Moore is averaging 7.5 points for the Dragons. Amari Williams is averaging 13.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

