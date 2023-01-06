Drexel puts home win streak on the line against Monmouth

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Monmouth Hawks (1-14, 0-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (8-7, 2-1 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Drexel will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Dragons play Monmouth. The Dragons have gone 6-2 at home. Drexel ranks sixth in the CAA with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 2.2.

The Hawks are 0-2 in conference play. Monmouth averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Dragons and Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 14.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.3 blocks for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Myles Foster is shooting 46.6% and averaging 11.9 points for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

