Hofstra (23-6, 13-3) vs. Drexel (13-16, 7-9)

John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra goes for the season sweep over Drexel after winning the previous matchup in Hempstead. The teams last met on Dec. 30, when the Pride shot 60.3 percent from the field while limiting Drexel’s shooters to just 45.8 percent en route to the 14-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman, Desure Buie and Jacquil Taylor have collectively scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 85 percent of all Pride scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wright-Foreman has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 58 field goals and six assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Drexel is 0-5 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 13-11 when it scores at least 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Drexel is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8 percent or less. The Dragons are 6-16 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hofstra offense has scored 84.2 points per game this season, ranking the Pride ninth among Division I teams. The Drexel defense has allowed 77 points per game to opponents (ranked 274th overall).

