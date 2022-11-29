Drexel takes on Lafayette, seeks to break 3-game slide

Lafayette Leopards (1-6) at Drexel Dragons (3-4)
The Leopards are 0-5 in road games. Lafayette is ninth in the Patriot with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 4.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is shooting 54.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Drexel.
Leo O’Boyle is averaging 14.3 points for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 11.7 points for Lafayette.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.