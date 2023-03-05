UNC Wilmington plays in CAA Tournament against the Drexel

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Drexel Dragons (17-14, 10-8 CAA) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (22-9, 12-6 CAA) Washington; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -1.5; over/under is 123 BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Wilmington Seahawks play in the CAA Tournament against the Drexel Dragons. The Seahawks are 12-6 against CAA opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. UNC Wilmington is sixth in the CAA scoring 68.8 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Dragons are 10-8 in CAA play. Drexel is 8-7 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Seahawks. Maleeck Harden-Hayes is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Justin Moore is averaging 8.9 points for the Dragons. Amari Williams is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 26.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

