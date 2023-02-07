Drumgoole and Albany (NY) host Bryant

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bryant Bulldogs (15-8, 6-4 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-19, 1-9 America East) Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) faces the Bryant Bulldogs after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 27 points in Albany (NY)’s 87-68 loss to the Vermont Catamounts. The Great Danes are 3-5 on their home court. Albany (NY) is ninth in the America East scoring 66.5 points while shooting 41.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-4 against America East opponents. Bryant has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drumgoole is averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Albany (NY).

Sherif Kenney is averaging 16.4 points for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 15.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 1-9, averaging 66.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

