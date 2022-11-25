Drumgoole and Albany (NY) host Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-4)
The Owls are 1-1 on the road. Florida Atlantic has a 4-1 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Drumgoole is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Great Danes. Da’Kquan Davis is averaging 11.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 38.5% for Albany (NY).
Johnell Davis is shooting 56.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 11.5 points. Alijah Martin is averaging 12.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for Florida Atlantic.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.