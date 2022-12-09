Drumgoole and Albany (NY) host Providence

Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-7) at Providence Friars (7-3)
The Great Danes are 1-5 in road games. Albany (NY) has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Locke is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 9.3 points. Hopkins is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.3 points for Providence.
Drumgoole is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 10.6 points and 7.7 rebounds for Albany (NY).
