Drumgoole and the Albany (NY) Great Danes host conference foe Maine

Maine Black Bears (8-12, 2-5 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-16, 1-6 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Albany (NY) -1.5; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: Gedi Juozapaitis and the Maine Black Bears visit Gerald Drumgoole Jr. and the Albany (NY) Great Danes in America East play Saturday.

The Great Danes are 3-3 in home games. Albany (NY) ranks eighth in the America East in team defense, allowing 74.8 points while holding opponents to 49.4% shooting.

The Black Bears are 2-5 in conference games. Maine is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drumgoole is averaging 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Juozapaitis is averaging 15.7 points for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 25.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

