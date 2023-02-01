Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-17, 1-7 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (17-6, 5-4 America East)Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -13.5; over/under is 144BOTTOM LINE: Gerald Drumgoole Jr. and the Albany (NY) Great Danes visit Abdoul Karim Coulibaly and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks on Wednesday.The River Hawks have gone 11-0 at home. UMass-Lowell ranks second in the America East in team defense, giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.The Great Danes are 1-7 in America East play. Albany (NY) ranks eighth in the America East shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is averaging 9.8 points and four assists for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.Drumgoole is averaging 14.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.Great Danes: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.