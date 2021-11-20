Charleston Southern: The Buccaneers finally were given reason to celebrate — and were penalized for doing so — when they scored on a two-turnover play in the third quarter to avoid the shutout. Jack Chambers’ pass was deflected and Georgia’s Xavian Sorey caught the deflection for an interception before losing the ball on his return. Garris Schwarting grabbed the ball from Sorey and ran 65 yards for the touchdown. The Buccaneers were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct following the score.