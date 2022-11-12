Dual-threat Hunter leads Howard past S.C. State 28-14

WASHINGTON — Jarett Hunter accounted for 192 total yards and three touchdowns and Howard scored four answered touchdowns in beating South Carolina State 28-14 on Saturday.
In the second quarter, Kasey Hawthorne scored on a 5-yard run for a 14-7 lead, and with 1:38 before intermission, Quinton Williams threw a 23-yard scored to Hunter. Before the end of the third, Howard sealed it when Williams threw a 2-yard score to Hunter.
Franklin threw for 70 yards and ran for 44 for South Carolina State. Howard (4-6, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) held the Bulldogs (3-7, 1-3) to 219 total yards of offense.
