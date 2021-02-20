Plummer hit four 3s and finished with 17 points, and Timmy Allen scored 15 for Utah (9-10, 6-9). Branden Carlson and Pelle Larsson added 13 points apiece. Carlson had nine rebounds, and Larsson had seven boards and five assists.
Neither team led by more than five points, and there were nine ties and 19 lead changes.
Oregon, which made just four of its first 14 second-half shots and went without a field goal for more than three minutes midway through the period, made 8 of 15 — including four 3-pointers — to close it out.
