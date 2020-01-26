Jake Kyman led the Bruins (10-10, 3-4) with 20 points and Jalen Hill added 16 points.

Oregon jumped out to a 21-9 lead by scoring 14 consecutive points, helped mightily by seven UCLA turnovers during that span. Pritchard had 10 points in the first nine minutes, including a pair of free throws after a technical foul on the Bruins for having six players on the court after a timeout.

AD

UCLA committed 10 turnovers in the opening 10 minutes, and 14 by halftime, leading to 20 Oregon points as the Ducks took a 48-26 lead. There was an 11-0 spurt for the Ducks that included a trio of 3-pointers, and the lead reached 43-18 after 3s by Duarte and Pritchard on consecutive possessions.

AD

The Bruins, who twice last season overcame double-figure deficits in the second half to beat the Ducks, cut the margin to 15 points early in the second half but Oregon responded with an 11-3 run for a 67-44 lead with 11 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins rallied from double-figure deficits in the second half of each game to sweep the Ducks last season but never got closer than 15 points in the second half in falling to 10-10.

AD

Oregon: The Ducks have clinched their 10th consecutive winning record, the first time Oregon has done that for a decade since the 1923-32 seasons. It also means UO coach Dana Altman has recorded his 23rd consecutive winning season (at Creighton and Oregon), an active streak only five other Division I coaches have currently. It was also the 98th win at Oregon for Pritchard, the most ever by a Ducks player.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Plays Colorado at home on Thursday.

Oregon: At California on Thursday, the first of three consecutive road games.