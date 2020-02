Brandon Gonzalez had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Lions (6-17, 3-9). Ty Brewer added 15 points and nine rebounds. Von Julien had 13 points and six assists.

The Huskies, who lost their first 10 games of the season and 17 of their first 18, have back-to-back wins for the first time since winning three straight from Feb. 23-March 6, 2019.

AD

Houston Baptist matches up against Northwestern State at home on Saturday. Southeastern Louisiana faces Incarnate Word on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com