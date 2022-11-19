Ducas scores 20, Saint Mary's (CA) beats Hofstra 76-48

MORAGA, Calif. — Alex Ducas had 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 76-48 victory against Hofstra on Saturday night.
Aaron Estrada finished with 16 points for the Pride (4-1). Hofstra also got 10 points and eight rebounds from Nelson Boachie-Yiadom. Tyler Thomas also put up six points.
NEXT UP
Up next for Saint Mary’s is a matchup Thursday with Vanderbilt. Hofstra plays Middle Tennessee on Friday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.