Dufeal has 12 in Gardner-Webb's 63-61 victory over Winthrop

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lucas Stieber scored on a jumper and a layup in the final 1:11 to give Gardner-Webb the lead and assure the Bulldogs a 63-61 won over Winthrop on Saturday.
Sin’Cere McMahon led the Eagles (8-13, 3-5) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Cory Hightower added 14 points and seven rebounds for Winthrop. In addition, Kelton Talford had nine points and 16 rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Gardner-Webb hosts South Carolina Upstate while Winthrop hosts Charleston Southern.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.