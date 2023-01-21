Dufeal has 12 in Gardner-Webb's 63-61 victory over Winthrop

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lucas Stieber scored on a jumper and a layup in the final 1:11 to give Gardner-Webb the lead and assure the Bulldogs a 63-61 won over Winthrop on Saturday.

Ludovic Dufeal finished with 12 points, going 4 of 4 shooting from the field and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-11, 4-4 Big South Conference). DQ Nicholas added 11 points while going 4 of 10 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Kareem Reid was 3 of 8 shooting and 3 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.