Elijah Burris’s 31-yard touchdown run gave the Pirates a 27-9 lead early in the fourth quarter. Burris finished with 16 carries for 86 yards.
Jalen Fowler threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Warren for North Carolina A&T (3-4, 2-2). Fowler completed 17 of 25 passes for 234 yards. Warren made five catches for 103 yards.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25