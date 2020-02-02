The game matched the league’s highest-scoring offenses with South Dakota passing its average of 80.9 per game and Denver (9-14, 3-7) held under its 77.2. The Coyotes beat the Pioneers 104-61 on Jan. 5.

Lauren Loven and Meghan Boyd both had four 3-pointers and 14 points for Denver. Madison Nelson added 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Pioneers made 10 3-pointers, one less than South Dakota, but couldn’t match the Coyotes in the paint where they were outscored 48-14 and outrebounded 40-24.

Denver had a two-point edge after the first quarter but the Coyotes opened the second period with a 10-0 run to take the lead for good. Duffy scored 10 points in the fourth quarter when the Coyotes outscored the Pioneers 28-9.

