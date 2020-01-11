VERMILLION, S.D. — Ciarra Duffy and Hannah Sjerven combined for 14 points in a pivotal third quarter and No. 22 South Dakota beat Omaha 77-44 on Saturday for the Coyotes’ fourth straight win

The Coyotes (15-2, 4-0 Summit League) extended a two-point first-quarter lead to 13 at halftime and then outscored the Mavericks (6-11, 1-3) 21-4 in the third quarter. Duffy had eight points and Sjerven six. Omaha was only 2-of-11 shooting in the third quarter with six turnovers.