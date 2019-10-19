His 193 rushing yards, on 22 carries, was just shy of Jacksonville’s 224 yards of total offense. The Wildcats ran 73 running plays for 521 yards and attempted only six passes, completing two.

Dugger’s first three scores — on runs of 1, 3 and 3 yards — gave the Wildcats a 21-0 lead 21 minutes into the game. His fourth touchdown gave Davidson (5-2, 2-1 Pioneer) a 28-3 lead in the third quarter and the Wildcats added three more scores in the fourth.

Calvin Turner Jr. threw for 143 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown to Ish Cortes for the Dolphins (2-5, 0-3). BJ Byrd ran 20 yards for their other touchdown.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD