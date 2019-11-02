Dugger finished with 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Wildcats. Tyler Phelps threw for 72 yards and a score.

Dugger’s 3-yard touchdown run capped Davidson’s first drive. Bradyn Oakley forced a Valparaiso fumble on the kickoff which was recovered by Sean Holton. Ten plays later, Jorell Story ran it in from the 7 to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Phelps threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Story late in the third for a 21-13 Wildcats’ lead, but Valparaiso tied it 21-all on the next drive when Duncan ran for a score then made good on the 2-point conversion pass.

Duncan had 123 yards passing and a touchdown and ran for 58 yards and another score to lead the Crusaders (1-8, 1-4).

