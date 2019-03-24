The Duke men’s basketball team narrowly avoided becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose in this year’s NCAA tournament, outlasting No. 9 seed Central Florida, 77-76, Sunday in a matchup pitting longtime Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski against one of his former players, Knights Coach Johnny Dawkins.

Duke, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, went ahead for good by the final margin on a pair of free throws from Zion Williamson with 14 seconds to play.

Central Florida missed a jumper in the closing seconds and had an offensive rebound putback rattle around the rim and out as time expired at Colonial Life Arena.

Dawkins’s son, Aubrey, led Central Florida (24-9) with 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting, and 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall added 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks, including several on Williamson, before fouling out with 14 seconds to play.

“I feel bad for Johnny,” Krzyzewski said hoarsely during an on-court interview with CBS shortly after the buzzer. “. . . And his son was magnificent.”

Williamson finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. The freshman star for the Blue Devils (31-5) is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft.

The Blue Devils advanced to the round of 16 in the East Region and will face the winner of a Virginia Tech against Liberty, to be played later Sunday, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., this week.