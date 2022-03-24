The Blue Devils’ record in ACC play is 16-4. Duke has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Raiders are 12-6 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech is 2-3 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Moore is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Paolo Banchero is averaging 11.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games for Duke.

Bryson Williams is shooting 53.7% and averaging 13.9 points for the Red Raiders. Davion Warren is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

