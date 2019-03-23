COLUMBIA, S.C. — Duke probably won’t be a full strength for its NCAA Tournament second-round game against UCF on Sunday with reserve forward Jack White likely to sit out a second straight game.

White, who’s averaged more than 21 minutes a game off the bench, was out for the first-round win over North Dakota State with a hamstring injury. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said White worked out some Saturday and will test himself in warmups before Sunday’s matchup with ninth-seeded UCF but “we don’t think he’s going to play.”

Krzyzewski said 6-foot-11 center Marques Bolden, who returned Friday after missing eight games with a knee sprain, came out of the win in good shape and will play against the Knights and their 7-6 center Tacko Fall.

