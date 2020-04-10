“I loved competing with my teammates on the biggest stage in college basketball,” Carey said in a social-media post. “We created memories that I will cherish forever. I grew as a player and person, and feel prepared to take that next step.”
Carey had been considered a likely one-and-done prospect and projected first-round pick. He averaged team highs of 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 57.7% as a physical inside presence.
“He came every day looking to get better, and I know the best is yet to come for him,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement.
Carey joins fellow freshman Cassius Stanley and sophomore point guard Tre Jones as early entrants to the NBA draft.
___
More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.