In a statement, the 6-foot-6 guard from Los Angeles said he believed the Blue Devils could have attained his goal of reaching the Final Four and contending for a national championship. He said there is a “burning desire” to make another run at a Final Four, but noted: “In evaluating players, the NBA values youth.”
In a statement, coach Mike Krzyzewski described Stanley as “an absolute joy to coach.”
“I’ve seen Cassius grow both as a player and person here at Duke, and I can’t wait to see how his career develops at the next level,” Krzyzewski said.
Stanley joins sophomore point guard Tre Jones as early entrees to the NBA draft from Duke.
