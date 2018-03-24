Duke, which had looked swift and giddy in churning out 176 points in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, found less mirth Friday night against the diabolical Syracuse zone, that fog into which shots, dreams and seasons often go to die. Fun looked scarce, and that was just on those umpteen times when possessions fizzled around the perimeter until Grayson Allen had to resort to audacious three-pointers.

Still, Duke remained Duke, more than gifted and shrewd enough to wriggle out of a tub of goo. It will head to the whopping 15th final eight of Mike Krzyzewski’s 38-year tenure because it had just enough of Allen’s lobs to Marvin Bagley III, just enough times when it could shoot before Syracuse got set, and just enough of Syracuse’s generous buffet of 16 turnovers to prevail, 69-65, in a Midwest Regional semifinal in which things kept getting almost hairy but never full-on hairy.

“This was a really outstanding game because points were tough to come by,” Krzyzewski said.

[Feinstein: In a slugfest, Villanova shows it can take a punch]

It meant also that in a tournament chockablock with glorious nonsense, the Midwest Regional wound up filling the end of its bracket with chalk: a No. 1 seed, Kansas, to play a No. 2 seed, Duke, come Sunday afternoon a time by which that antithesis of chalk, No. 11 seed Syracuse, long will have departed town and the tournament into which it squeezed barely, then bamboozled repeatedly.

With the questions complete, Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim concluded his 42nd season by offering up an unsolicited, impromptu testimony for his defenders, who spent the tournament limiting Arizona State to 21-for-52 shooting, TCU to 19-for-48, Michigan State to 17-for-66 and Duke to 22-for-56, including 5-for-26 from three-point range for a sub-robust 19.2 percent.

That’s for a star-studded team whose season percentages were 49.6 and 38.3.

“And our defense has, we’ve been good all year,” Boeheim said, “but in this tournament, it’s funny, everybody just keeps missing against us; we just must be really lucky. Because I’m sure if we had snuck this game out, which we had a chance, it would have been because they didn’t shoot well — just like Michigan State didn’t shoot well, just like TCU didn’t shoot well, and Arizona State didn’t shoot well. These guys did it. It wasn’t any team playing bad or shooting bad. Good teams that shoot 40 percent from the three don’t shoot 25 percent from the three unless you make them, unless you get them away from the shots they want to take.”

[March Madness 2018: And then there were eight: Duke, Kansas, Texas Tech and Villanova advance]

All along through a second half that began with Duke’s lead yo-yoing from seven to one to nine to three to eight and to two with seven seconds left, it never did seem the Blue Devils (29-7) would topple. Even as the senior Allen shot 4 for 15 from the field, he did not let it cloud the other aspects of his contributions, his eight assists joining Wendell Carter Jr.’s 12 rebounds and Bagley’s 22 points among Duke’s answers. Of the two prodigious lobs to the gasp of a player, the 6-foot-10 Bagley, one at the 14:46 mark and one at 8:07, Allen said, “I know if I get it somewhere around the square, he’ll make the pass look good for me.” Bagley said brightly, “I appreciate it, bro.” The lobs, Allen said, had helped loosen the zone as much as that zone will ever loosen.

Syracuse never did seem to have the scoring prowess to make Duke’s troubles hurt, and the Orange kept fumbling rebounds and losing 50-50 balls and missing nine of their 13 three-point tries. “Tonight we were better offensively, just not quite good enough,” Boeheim said.

Finally, when the late-game dance of fouls and foul shots reached its end, there came a flicker of suspense with Duke leading 67-64. With 12 seconds left, Syracuse sent Allen and his 85-percent free throw shooting to the line, where he had just buried two free throws coolly nine seconds earlier. Yet he clanked his opportunity off the front rim, and Syracuse came down, down three. Allen quickly fouled Tyus Battle just past half court, and Battle, who scored 19 points and earned raves from Krzyzewski as “one of the best players in the country” and “a big-time player,” made one of two free throws.

[Kansas tops Clemson despite late letdown to reach Elite Eight]

Then Duke inbounded, Syracuse fouled, and Gary Trent Jr. sealed matters with two free throws with 5.9 seconds left.

In the anticipated gooey game, a quick turn near halftime got Duke the lead it would haul around the rest of the way. While the Blue Devils had gotten a Bagley jumper for a 31-27 lead, Syracuse ran a hopeful possession, but Battle couldn’t quite get his high-traffic shot from the lane to fall. An ensuing tip failed.

Back down the floor, Allen stood near the top of the three-point arc, faked his shot as a defender flew by, reset himself and rained in a three, giving Duke its largest lead to that point at 34-27, which became the halftime score. Duke had scored the last 10 points of the half, Syracuse had not scored in the last 5:20, and that stretch became what Boeheim called “a little dead spot at the end of the first half that we just couldn’t quite come back from.” Even so, they had upgraded their showing from Feb. 24 in Durham, when they trailed 27-16 at halftime on the way to a listless 60-44 defeat .

Still, they had played Duke, so they wound up departing, with their fittingly eccentric record of 23-14.