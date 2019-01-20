DURHAM, N.C. — Duke has hired Trooper Taylor to coach its wide receivers.

Coach David Cutcliffe announced the hiring Sunday night. Cutcliffe and Taylor worked together on the Tennessee staff in 2006 and ‘07.

Taylor has spent the past five seasons at Arkansas State, the last three as the Red Wolves’ assistant head coach, and has also coached at Auburn, Tulane, Oklahoma State and Baylor.

