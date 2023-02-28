Duke hosts Burns and NC State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Blue Devils are 15-0 in home games. Duke is fifth in the ACC with 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 7.4.

The Wolf Pack are 12-7 against ACC opponents. NC State is 20-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dariq Whitehead averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Filipowski is averaging 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Duke.

Terquavion Smith averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 17.1 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

