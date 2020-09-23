Gilbert needed surgery Tuesday to remove a loose bone fragment in his right foot.
It is the latest injury concern for the senior, an Associated Press all-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team pick in 2017 who suffered a season-ending hip injury after two games in 2018. He didn’t play last season while recovering from that injury.
Duke (0-2, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) visits Virginia on Saturday.
