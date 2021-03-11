By Associated PressMarch 11, 2021 at 4:13 p.m. UTCGREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke men’s basketball team withdraws from ACC Tournament hours before game after positive COVID-19 test in program.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy