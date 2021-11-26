Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke — who didn’t even become the starter until D’Eriq King was lost for the season to a shoulder injury — is the nation’s only player to have thrown for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in each of his last five games. He’s on pace to be the 11th quarterback in Miami history to have a 3,000-yard season; he’s up to 2,550 in eight games, excluding his 0-for-1 mop-up appearance against Alabama in the season opener.