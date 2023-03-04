North Carolina hosts Roach and Duke

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Duke Blue Devils (22-8, 13-6 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (19-11, 11-8 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -3.5; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: Duke plays the North Carolina Tar Heels after Jeremy Roach scored 20 points in Duke’s 71-67 win over the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Tar Heels have gone 12-2 at home. North Carolina averages 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Blue Devils have gone 13-6 against ACC opponents. Duke is ninth in the ACC scoring 72.1 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is averaging 16.9 points for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 16.4 points and 10.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Kyle Filipowski is averaging 14.8 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Devils. Roach is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

