Duke, which received 51 first place votes and 1,564 voting points, is the preseason favorite for the fourth straight year and the sixth time in seven seasons. Behind preseason freshman of the year Cole Anthony, North Carolina was picked second, followed by Louisville and reigning national champion Virginia.
Nwora and Anthony were joined on the preseason all-ACC team by Duke’s Tre Jones, Notre Dame’s John Mooney and Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite.
