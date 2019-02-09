Duke’s Cam Reddish sinks a three-pointer over Virginia’s Kyle Guy on Saturday in Charlottesville. The No. 2 Blue Devils made 13 of 21 three-point attempts in an 81-71 win over the No. 3 Cavaliers. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Virginia has long been known for its defense, Coach Tony Bennett’s “pack line” variety handed down from his father, Dick. It stuffs the dribble-drive and, when it’s working, stifles three-point shooting. The problem for the third-ranked Cavaliers was that it wasn’t working Saturday, and No. 2 Duke took full advantage in an 81-71 win at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia repeated failed to close out Duke’s three-point shooters, and the Blue Devils made the Cavaliers pay, making 13 of 21 from beyond the arc to sweep the regular-season series and send Virginia into second place in the ACC.

It was the most three-pointers Virginia (20-2, 8-2) has permitted this season. Its previous high was eight to Notre Dame on 29 attempts. The Cavaliers entered the highly anticipated showdown leading the country in three-point field goal shooting defense, allowing opponents to shoot just 24.7 from deep.

RJ Barrett did most of the offensive damage for Duke (21-2, 9-1), making a season-high 6 of 10 from beyond the arc en route to a game-high 26 points. The standout freshman’s previous high in three pointers in a game was four.

The Blue Devils shot 57.8 percent from the field overall and won their seventh straight to move into a first-place tie with No. 9 North Carolina, which hosts the Cavaliers on Monday night.

Kyle Guy led Virginia with 16 points but committed five of the Cavaliers’ 14 turnovers. Virginia has 44 turnovers over its past three games. Ty Jerome, who missed the Cavaliers’ last game with a sore back, also had 16 points.

The closest the Cavaliers came down the stretch was within 66-61 with 5:24 left in the second half, but Duke reeled off six in a row to all but seal the outcome in front of a packed house that included LeBron James, whose Los Angeles Lakers face the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, and former Duke star Grant Hill.

Center Jay Huff came off the bench to provide a lift for the Cavaliers early in the second half. The 7-foot-1 redshirt sophomore made a three-pointer and delivered a pass into a tight window to Braxton Key for a layup that trimmed the deficit to 54-49 with 12:19 to play.

But as had been the case in the first half, just when Virginia had been gaining steam, the Blue Devils answered with a timely three-pointer, this time from staring point guard Tre Jones from the left corner. Jones added two free throws not long after, and Duke led, 59-49.

The momentum of a rousing finish to the first half for Virginia failed to carry over coming out of the locker room. The Blue Devils instead expanded their lead to 52-41 on the strength of three three-pointers from Cam Reddish as part of an 11-4 push, leading to a timeout by Bennett.

The rematch between teams with national championship aspirations came three weeks after the Blue Devils held off Virginia at Cameron Indoor Stadium for a 72-70 win in which Zion Williamson had 27 points despite missing half of his 14 free throw attempts. He finished with 18 Saturday, going 5 of 7 from the line and making his lone three-pointer.

Duke also played that game without Jones, who sat with a shoulder injury.

Indicative of Jones’s defensive value to the Blue Devils, their steal percentage dropped to 6 percent without him. With Jones in the lineup, Duke leads the country in steal percentage (13.9). He also leads the ACC in assists (5.5) and assist-to-turnover ratio (4.8).

The Cavaliers, meantime, had been dealing with uncertainty surrounding their starting point guard. Jerome was unavailable for last Saturday’s win over Miami, the first time he has missed a game in his career — a span of 89 games.

Bennett gave the team off on Sunday and Monday for rest and recovery, indicating Jerome was moving the in the right direction with regard to his sore back he initially tweaked on Jan. 29 in the early portion of a 66-65 overtime win against North Carolina State in Raleigh.

Jerome, despite the discomfort, played 41 of 45 minutes in that game but committed four turnovers, matching a team high. Thus began a stretch of two games in which the Cavaliers combined for 30 turnovers, an inordinately high amount for one of the country’s most disciplined offenses.

Some fans who had made their way into the arena well before tip-off gave Jerome a standing ovation when he emerged from the tunnel for warm-ups. He received even louder applause when his name was announced with the starters during pregame introductions.

Jerome had two field goals in the first half and didn’t appear bothered by his back, but it was Guy who rose up in the final minutes to help Virginia claw back from a 14-point deficit to trail at halftime, 39-35.

The Blue Devils, ranked 13th in the ACC in three-point shooting, went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc in the first half.

The Cavaliers, who played the final 4:18 with De’Andre Hunter on the bench with two fouls, closed the first 20 minutes on an 11-3 surge in which Guy scored eight points, including two three-pointers. The only points for Duke in that time came on Williamson’s layup and bonus free throw after drawing a foul.

The first half also included a head-to-head collision between Hunter and Mamadi Diakite that sent Diakite, a starting forward, tumbling to the court along the baseline by the Duke bench. The redshirt junior remained down briefly before walking slowly to the end of the Cavaliers bench for examination.

Diakite came out with the team for the start of the second half but soon went back to the locker room. He re-emerged again to join his teammates on the bench but did not reenter the game.