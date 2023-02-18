Duke rolls to 77-55 victory over Syracuse

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Kyle Filipowski had 14 points and 12 rebounds, Jeremy Roach scored 17 points and Duke beat Syracuse 77-55 on Saturday. Filipowski collected the 12th double-double of his freshman season and Duke (19-9, 10-6 ACC) made 12 of 25 from 3-point range in winning its second straight. Dariq Whitehead made 4 of 6 from the arc and scored 14 points. The Blue Devils hit 13 of 26 3-point attempts, shot 55% overall and outrebounded the Orange 38-25.

Joe Girard scored 21 points with four 3-pointers for Syracuse (17-10, 10-6), which had a three-game win streak snapped. Judah Mintz added 18 points.

The largest crowd to see a college basketball this season — 31,063, including Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin — witnessed Duke’s eighth straight win in the series and fourth in a row at Syracuse.

Duke maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half after leading by 13 at halftime. Roach’s 3-pointer with six minutes left made it a 21-point lead and the Blue Devils would go up by as many as 24.

Duke’s Jacob Grandison hit a 3-pointer for his only points, breaking a tie to begin a 21-2 run that included five 3s before Syracuse finished the first half with six points to make it 40-27.

Duke is host to Louisville on Monday. Syracuse is at Clemson on Wednesday.

