Duke snaps 13-game ACC skid, beats Virginia 38-17

DURHAM, N.C. — Riley Leonard ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and Duke snapped a 13-game Atlantic Coast Conference losing streak in beating Virginia 38-17 on Saturday night.
Leonard completed 18 of 24 passes for 129 yards and added 59 rushing yards. Jaylen Coleman picked up 97 rushing yards on 19 carries.
Brennan Armstrong threw for a touchdown and scrambled for a touchdown for Virginia (2-3, 0-2), which has lost all three road games this season and five in a row dating to last season.
The Blue Devils scored on their first possession of the second half when Leonard ran in from 1 yard out. They stretched the lead to 35-10 on Jaquez Moore’s 59-yard run in the first minute of the fourth quarter.
In the first half, Leonard’s 19-yard pass to Jalon Calhoun opened the scoring. Leonard ran 2 yards and Jordan Waters scored on a 1-yard plunge into the end zone to boost the lead to 21-0 with 10:25 to play in the second quarter.
Virginia got on the board with Armstrong’s 11-yard pass to Perris Jones with 1:12 to go in the first half.
Duke snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series, avenging last year’s 48-0 loss.
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia: The Cavaliers are putting too much pressure on their defense given that they’ve scored two first-half touchdowns in the last four games combined. By game’s end, they had just 295 yards of total offense.
Duke: This was another notable step for the Blue Devils, who eclipsed their 2021 win total. Duke found the right formula by not committing a turnover even during a game played amid some rain.
UP NEXT
Virginia: The Cavaliers host Louisville next Saturday.
Duke: The Blue Devils travel to play Georgia Tech next Saturday.
