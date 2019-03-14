FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2019, file photo, Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson, in Durham, N.C. Williamson was named both The Associated Press ACC player and newcomer of the year, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (Gerry Broome, File/Associated Press)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke freshman star Zion Williamson is back for the fifth-ranked Blue Devils’ quarterfinal matchup with Syracuse in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, throwing down a soaring dunk in transition barely two minutes into his return.

Williamson got the start after missing nearly six full games with a knee sprain suffered in the opening minute of last month’s loss to rival North Carolina, a moment that included his left foot tearing through his shoe as he fell to the court. Ranked No. 1 at the time, the Blue Devils had been 3-3 with the 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson out.

Williamson’s mere appearance was enough to create a stir when he took the court for pregame warmups, with a line of reporters taking photos or shooting video under the basket of his shots and mid-speed dunks. He drew a loud cheer when he was introduced during pregame warmups, then another as he scored in the post over 7-2 defender Paschal Chukwu 90 seconds into the game.

About 30 seconds later, Williamson stole a pass and raced down for his latest high-flying highlight that sent both the Duke and non-Duke fans alike into a full roar about 30 seconds later. And by the midway point of the first half, he had thrown down two more dunks — one off an alley-oop pass from RJ Barrett — and had single-handedly outscored Syracuse 15-11.

Williamson, The Associated Press player and newcomer of the year for the ACC, even hit a 3-pointer despite shooting just 29 percent from behind the arc this year. He came in averaging 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds.

