The Blue Devils’ record in ACC games is 16-4. Duke is eighth in college basketball averaging 80.2 points and is shooting 48.9% from the field.

The Titans’ record in Big West action is 11-4. CSU Fullerton scores 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 17 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Blue Devils. Wendell Moore is averaging 8.7 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Duke.

Damari Milstead is averaging 12.3 points and 1.9 steals for the Titans. E.J. Anosike is averaging 13.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

