Duke: Whitehead available to return at No. 8 Virginia

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound wing had suffered a sprain in his lower left leg in a loss at Virginia Tech in an injury that looked potentially serious.

The school announced that Whitehead would be available about five hours before tipoff.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Touted Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead is set to return for Saturday’s game at No. 8 Virginia after missing four games with an injury .

He had been hurt when he jumped to knock a ball away from Hokies forward Justyn Mutts. He grabbed at the back of his lower leg near his ankle as he landed. He ended the night on crutches with ice wrapped around his leg.