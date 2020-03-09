Jones is joined on the All-ACC first team by teammate Vernon Carey Jr., who also was named the top rookie, Jordan Nwora of No. 15 Louisville, John Mooney of Notre Dame and Elijah Hughes of Syracuse.
The team is selected by a 75-person selection panel consisting of the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media.
Hamilton guided the fourth-ranked Seminoles (26-5) to their first ACC regular-season title in men’s basketball.
Trent Forrest and Devin Vassell of the Seminoles were named to the second team along with Mamadi Diakite of No. 17 Virginia, Garrison Brooks of North Carolina and Markell Johnson of North Carolina State.
