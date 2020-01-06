Moore was hurt with about 4:40 left in Saturday’s 95-62 win at Miami. He lost the ball on a turnover and reached for a steal, then immediately grabbed his right hand. He stayed in the game for another possession before exiting with 4:11 left and immediately having his hand examined on the bench.
“We think everything’s going to be good, but he’ll be out for a while,” Krzyzewski said.
Moore has started five games and is averaging 7.4 points for the Blue Devils.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.