Ben Shungu had 11 points and six rebounds for Vermont (19-6, 9-1 America East Conference).

Anthony Lamb, the Catamounts’ leading scorer entering the contest at 17 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

Traci Carter scored a career-high 26 points plus six assists and five steals for the Hawks (13-12, 6-4). Malik Ellison added 23 points and 12 rebounds.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. Vermont defeated Hartford 74-57 on Jan. 18. Vermont plays New Hampshire at home on Wednesday. Hartford plays Albany at home on Wednesday.

