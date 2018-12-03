FAIRFAX, Va. — Ernie Duncan and Anthony Lamb scored 19 points apiece to help Vermont hold off George Mason for a 72-67 win Monday night.

Stef Smith added 10 points for Vermont, including two free throws that capped the scoring with six seconds left.

Duncan hit a 3-pointer that capped a 9-2 opening run and Lamb’s 3 with 9:04 left in the first half pushed the lead into double figures at 18-8. The Catamounts (6-3) led by as many as 14 points in the second half and Duncan’s foul shot with 2:56 to play made it 61-49 but Justin Kier scored 14 points from there, including a layup with seven seconds remaining, to pull George Mason within three before Smith’s free throws sealed it.

Kier finished with a career-high 32 points on 12-of-15 shooting and Ian Boyd scored 12 for the Patriots (4-6).

Vermont shot 65 percent (15 of 23) from the field in the second half.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.