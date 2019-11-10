Anthony Lamb led Vermont with 20 points and Ryan Davis had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ben Shungu added 10 points and seven rebounds and Duncan chipped in 10.

John Meeks and Bruce Moore each scored 16 points for the Bison (1-1). Jimmy Sotos had 12 points and seven rebounds.

AD

Vermont faces Boston University at home on Wednesday and Bucknell plays against Hofstra at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD